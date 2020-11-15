Player ratings as Ireland lose to Wales in the Uefa Nations League

Wales 1-0 Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland’s search for their first win under Stephen Kenny goes on. David Brooks’ goal gave Wales a 1-0 win in Cardiff in the Uefa Nations League match on Sunday afternoon. Ireland have now failed to score in their last six games.

Here’s how we rated the Ireland players.

Darren Randolph – 7

The West Ham United goalkeeper probably could have quicker off his goal line for Wales’ goal, but showed his worth to Ireland with an incredible one-handed save in the second half.

Matt Doherty – 6

Doherty was solid without being spectacular. The Tottenham defender had plenty of touches and rarely lost the ball, but didn’t take up the attacking positions he does at club level. Beaten in the air by Gareth Bale for Wales’ goal, but few players in world football would have won that header against Bale.

Shane Duffy – 6

Duffy looked like a player desperately devoid of confidence against England on Thursday night. The Derry-native, who has struggled for form at Celtic, was beaten in the air for two of England’s goals.

Duffy was never in any danger of his losing his starting place for Ireland, however, and he more comfortable against Wales. The defender had one or two loose passes when attempting to play out from the back, but he was defensively sound for the first hour, making several clearances and blocks, and he wasn’t beaten in the air. He was also a threat from set-pieces

Duffy, however, did not cover himself in glory for the David Brooks’ goal, heading the ball back into play rather than putting it out for a corner.

Kevin Long – 5

Long came into the team to replace John Egan, who suffered a concussion against England. The Burnley defender was generally solid, but, like the rest of Ireland’s defence, could have done better for Wales’ goal.

Dara O’Shea – 5

O’Shea started at left-back and was a significantly more steady option than Cyrus Christie, who had a night to forget against England.

Jayson Molumby – 5

Molumby’s passes from deep were effective and he worked extremely hard while never shying away from taking the ball. The Brighton midfielder was taken off with 15 minutes to go and will miss the match against Bulgaria through suspension. But he has been very good for Ireland recently and the position at the base of midfield should be his in the long term.

Jeff Hendrick – 4

The type of Jeff Hendrick performance we’ve seen for some time in the Ireland team. He covered a lot of ground but, ultimately, made no telling impact on the match. He was sent-off in stoppage time for a professional foul.

Robbie Brady – 6

Brady replaced Hourihane in midfield and looked to be an upgrade on the Aston Villa midfielder. The Dubliner showed his class early in the game with a wonderful free-kick delivery for Shane Duffy to attack. Brady had some nice touches and linked up well with his teammates.

Daryl Horgan – 5

The Wycombe Wanderers winger had some encouraging moments against England on Thursday night and started the game against Wales well. Horgan was full of energy and helped press the Welsh defence. However, he faded from the game and was taken off after an hour after having just 15 touches of the game, fewer than any other Ireland player.

James McClean – 5

McClean lost the ball on a few occasions and ran down some blind alleys, but he also made his presence felt, testing Danny Wards in the Wales goal with a decent shot in the first half.

Adam Idah – 5

Idah was a willing runner and he had some promising moments, but Idah was isolated throughout. The Norwich City striker is still only 19, but it looks like he’ll need a lot more time before he’s capable of leading the line at international level.

Substitutes

Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane, James Collins, Callum O’Dowda & Jack Byrne – N/A

None of Ireland’s substitutes did enough or were on the pitch long enough to receive a rating. Although it is unfortunate that Byrne wasn’t given longer on the pitch and Collins was busy when he came on.

Read More About: Republic of Ireland, uefa nations league, Wales