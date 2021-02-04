St Patrick’s Athletic sign Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros on loan

The 19-year-old will join St Pats ahead of the new league season.

St Patrick’s Athletic have signed Vitezslav Jaros on loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper, who has been on Liverpool’s books since 2017, will be part of Stephen O’Donnell’s squad for the upcoming League of Ireland Premier Division campaign.

𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 | 𝙅𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙎 𝙅𝙊𝙄𝙉𝙎 19 year old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined us on a season long loan from @LFC The Czech Republic underage international has been on the bench for 3 Champions League gameshttps://t.co/KdwF8Qrybf#StPatsFC | #Saints2021 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fEEO1TnegW — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) February 3, 2021

The Czech underage international is the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool – behind Alisson Becker, Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

Jaros has never made a competitive first-team appearance for Liverpool but has been on the bench for the first-team on a couple of occasions, including three Champions League games this season.

Head Coach Stephen O'Donnell's thoughts on our Youtube channel here https://t.co/lyijnoWd6K — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) February 3, 2021

The goalkeeper will get his first taste of senior football at St Pat’s this season. The Incicore-based side finished sixth in the shortened Premier Division last season.

St Pat’s get the new campaign underway on March 19 away to league champions Shamrock Rovers.

