Taoiseach Says Government Will Not Bail Out The FAI

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stated that the government will not bail out the Football Association of Ireland.

The FAI are experiencing a financial crisis, they have debts of around €62m and are seeking an €18m bailout from the government. At the association’s AGM on Sunday, the FAI executive-lead Paul Cooke said they were in “dangerous territory.” They may not be able to pay staff wages for January unless they can secure a financial rescue package.

If the association was to go bust, the future of the sport in the country would be in the balance. It would call into question the FAI’s membership of Uefa and Fifa, the League of Ireland could go under and schoolboy and junior clubs would be without funding. The 210 FAI staff members would also lose their jobs should the association collapse.

However, the government have made it clear they will not be handing over money to the FAI for a bailout. On Sunday evening, Shane Ross, the minister for sport, said the government did not view liquidation or examinership as a “viable option” for the FAI, and he and his colleagues are working with stakeholders to find a solution.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said that the government will not be bailing out the beleaguered association but he is “genuinely worried” about the situation.

“This is something I am genuinely worried about at the moment,” Varadkar said.

“The grassroots clubs, the League of Ireland clubs, the schoolboys and schoolgirls all the rest of it, I want to make sure that continues as normal and also our national male and female sides.

“We want to make sure that we don’t see a situation whereby the association of football collapses in Ireland and if government has a role to play in ensuring that then government will play a role in ensuring that.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we are somehow asking the taxpayer to bail out the FAI and take on their debts and liabilities and maybe their pensions too. We’re not going to do that.”

On Sunday evening, following their AGM, the FAI issued an apology to all those involved in Irish football, the wider Irish public and FAI staff members for “the mistakes of the past.”