Uefa President Says Current European League Season Could Be ‘Lost’

The current season could be “lost” if leagues are unable to resume by the end of June, according to Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

Europe is at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, with most of the continent on lockdown and sport suspended until further notice. While it is not a priority in a time of emergency, football leagues around Europe are hoping to return in the summer months. The start of June has been muted as a potential date to resume action.

However, as the coronavirus spreads and life on lockdown looks unlikely to end any time soon, that return date may turn out to be overly optimistic. There are reports that some within football even want to cancel the current season and start again in the autumn.

Ceferin’s comments suggest that Uefa are prepared to do that. But he also did not rule out extending campaigns and stated that the European governing body has some contingency plans in place.

“There is a plan A, B and C. The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June, if we don’t succeed, the season will probably be lost,” the Uefa president told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

“There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next, starting the following one later. We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs.”

Ceferin has said the completing domestic leagues throughout Europe was the priority and that they may have to play behind closed doors.

“It’s hard for me to imagine all the matches behind closed doors, but we still don’t know whether we’ll resume, with or without spectators.

“If there was no alternative, it would be better to finish the championships anyway. But I can say that I don’t think about the finals of the European club competitions behind closed doors.”