Troy Parrott May Have Missed Out On Loan Move Due To Uefa Rule

Troy Parrott may have been prevented from going out on loan partly because of a Uefa rule regarding “homegrown players.”

The Tottenham Hotspur and Ireland forward was linked with several clubs during the January transfer window.

Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic were both reportedly keen on taking Parrott on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, the Dubliner will remain with Spurs, even if his playing opportunities have been limited under Jose Mourinho.

Yet, he has chosen to keep the forward at White Hart Lane and the reason may relate to a Uefa rule.

For the Champions League, Spurs are required to submit an A and a B list of “homegrown” player squads.

Parrott, who turns 18 on Tuesday, must complete two full years at Tottenham to be considered a “homegrown” player and thus be included in the club’s “homegrown” B squad for the Champions League.

The forward signed for Spurs from Belvedere on February 4, 2018 – on his 16th birthday.

According to The Daily Telegraph, had Parrott left the club on a loan deal before his 18th birthday, he would have had to complete another full 24-month spell at the club when he returned from the move to be considered “homegrown” by UEFA’s criteria.

So, Troy potentially missed out on securing a loan move by just four days. The teenager will now remain at Spurs for the rest of the season.

Parrott was given his first-team debut by Mourinho in a 5-0 win over Burnley in December when he came on for the final five minutes of the match.

At the final whistle, the Portuguese coach handed Parrott the match ball and spoke highly of him in his post-match press conference.

However, the Dubliner has not played for Spurs since that game. Mourinho has said it is too soon to place the burden of replacing the injured Harry Kane on his shoulders.

Parrott is still rated highly by Tottenham and has reportedly been offered a new long-term contract by the London club.