At the start of the summer, it was reported that Manchester United were planning to sign at least four players, with Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Pau Torres said to be among those on their shortlist. The deal for Sancho has finally been completed, with Raphael Varane said to be the next transfer on the club’s radar.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already started to improve their squad after a testing season for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds have signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, after paying his £36m release clause. The French centre back, 22, made 21 appearances for Leipzig last season.

Elsewhere, it looks set to be a long summer for Harry Kane. The England captain has made it clear that he sees his future away from Tottenham Hotspur. But he faces a fight to get out of north London.

Manchester City and Man United are interested in signing the striker, but it remains to be seen if Spurs are willing to do business.

Meanwhile, away from the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to be on the move from Juventus after signalling that he has achieved his goals in Italy.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has attracted interest from every top club in European football, while Kylian Mbappe has only one year left on his contract with Paris-Saint Germain.

To complicate matters further, the pandemic means that clubs will not be able to splash the cash as they have in previous transfer windows. While several of the top European clubs are in flux and looking for new managers.

We will keep you updated on every major move in this summer’s transfer market.

