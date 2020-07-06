Transfer News: Man United & Man City Among Clubs Interested In Bayern Leverkusen Winger Leon Bailey

Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Celtic are among the clubs to feature in today’s transfer news round-up.

Leon Bailey

Manchester United and Manchester City are among several clubs interested in signing Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, according to The Athletic.

Bailey has scored 24 goals in 114 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the club from Genk in 2016.

The 22-year-old was expected to cost over €50m. However, the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown is expected to bring transfer prices down and Bailey could now be available for between €20m-€30m.

Leverkusen are said to be open to selling the winger, who played for the club in their 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the German Cup Final on Saturday.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli will make Kalidou Koulibaly available for a transfer if they complete a £70m deal for Lille forward Victor Osimhen, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Koulibaly, 29, has been linked with a move to the Premier League for the past couple of years. Man City, Liverpool and Man United have all reportedly been keen on signing the centre-half.

When the transfer market re-opens, Liverpool and City are both expected to be in the market for a central defender. However, whether they would pay Napoli’s reported asking-price of £70m remains to be seen.

Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace are lining up a £25million transfer offer for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to The Scottish Sun.

Edouard, who has scored an impressive 51 goals in 97 games for the Scottish champions, has also been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Hector Bellerin

Paris-Saint Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, according to The Express.

The 25-year-old right-back has spent almost a decade with the Gunners and has 18-months to run on his current contract.

Adama Traore

And finally, Manchester United are interested in Wolves‘ winger Adama Traore, according to The Transfer Window podcast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new right-sided forward. However, the club are reportedly unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s current asking-price for Jadon Sancho. This has led to the Red Devils searching for alternatives.

Man United are also reportedly keeping tabs on Jack Grealish, Leon Bailey and Traore. Each player would be a cheaper option than Sancho, who could cost over £100m.