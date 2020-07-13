Transfer News: Man United Join Chilwell Race, Willian Rejects Beckham’s MLS Team & Lampard Wants New Goalkeeper

Chelsea feature prominently in today’s transfer news round-up.

Frank Lampard wants a new left-back and a new goalkeeper and is reportedly prepared to let N’Golo Kante leave. Meanwhile, Manchester United join the race to sign Ben Chilwell.

Willian turns down move to Beckham’s MLS team

Chelsea winger Willian has turned down a lucrative move to Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Willian is out of contact when the current Premier League season concludes and wants to wait until then to weigh up his options. His first preference is to remain in England and play for a Champions League side.

The Brazilian winger, 31, is said to have turned down a three-year contract worth over £100,000 a week to play for the MLS team co-owned by David Beckham.

Inter Miami wanted to make Willian one of their ‘designated players’ – a star player signed outside of MLS’ salary budget.

Willian has yet to agree on a new deal with Chelsea and could walk away from the club after seven years at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea interested in signing Chilwell

Manchester United have joined Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer, according to reports.

The three Premier League clubs are expected to be in the market for a left full-back, and Chilwell has been heavily linked with moves to both Man City and Chelsea in recent months. Man United are reportedly prepared to sell Luke Shaw in order to land Chilwell.

The 23-year-old England left-back could cost up to £60m.

Chelsea prepared to listen to offers for N’Golo Kante

Inter Milan are interested in signing N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Kante has been one of the best midfielders in the world over the last five years. He was a key player in Leicester City’s unlikely title-victory in 2016, helped Chelsea win the Premier League in 2017 and was a pivotal player in France’s World Cup triumph in 2018.

However, according to reports in Italy, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the 29-year-old.

Inter Milan, managed by Antonio Conte, Kante’s former coach at Chelsea, are among several clubs who would be interested in the player if Frank Lampard is prepared to let him leave.

Chelsea interested in signing Andre Onana from Ajax

And finally, Chelsea are monitoring Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to The Athletic.

Lampard is seemingly planning an overhaul of his squad this summer and it appears he wants to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish goalkeeper has made some high-profile errors this season and, despite costing €80 from Athletic Bilbao just two years ago, could be coming to the end of his time at Chelsea.

However, the club may struggle to find a buyer to match that outlay.

Cameroon goalkeeper Onana could cost Chelsea €30m.

Lampard is also said to be a fan of Dean Henderson, the Manchester United goalkeeper who has impressed on loan with Sheffield United this season.