In today’s transfer news, things are hotting up across Europe.

Juventus are reportedly willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona want to re-sign Neymar.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are playing hardball over a fee for Thiago Alcantara. While Manchester United are preparing to start their transfer business by making a move for Douglas Costa.

Ronaldo to PSG

Juventus no-longer consider Cristiano Ronaldo to be ‘non-transferable’, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Ronaldo joined the Italian champions from Real Madrid in 2018 for €100m. He has scored plenty of goals for the Old Lady, 65 in 89 appearances, but has been unable to guide the club to a coveted Champions League crown.

The effects of COVID-19 will hit clubs hard over the coming months and years, and Juventus are one of many who will have to tighten their belts.

Ronaldo, the club’s highest earner, may need to move on so new coach Andrea Pirlo can begin rebuilding an ageing squad.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the 35-year-old and are willing to pay €60m.

Neymar back to Barcelona

Barcelona are going to try once again to bring Neymar back to the club, according to the Mail.

PSG landed the Brazilian forward in 2017 when they paid his buyout clause of €222m. Neymar’s time in Paris has not gone to plan so far – although he could help the French champions win the Champions League this season.

Barca reportedly want to tempt him back to the Nou Camp and are prepared to offer Antoine Griezmann, plus €60m, for the 28-year-old.

The Catalan club are planning an overhaul of their squad. They also need to convince Lionel Messi to stay. The Argentine has reportedly told the club he wants to leave immediately.

Liverpool reject Bayern valuation of Thiago

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unwilling to pay €30m for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to the Guardian.

Thiago has a year left on his contract with the German champions and has told the club he wants to move on. However, Liverpool value him closer to €20m.

The 29-year-old has spent six seasons with Bayern and has made 233 appearances for the club since joining from Barcelona.

Manchester United ‘keen’ to sign Douglas Costa

Manchester United are interested in signing Douglas Costa from Juventus, according to Sky Sports. Man United want to sign a wide forward this summer and have made Jadon Sancho their number one transfer target.

However, should they fail to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Costa could be an option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Brazilian winger is free to leave Juventus, according to reports. His agent has reportedly already spoken to Man United about a potential transfer.

The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Juventus and has previously played for Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk

