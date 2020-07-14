Transfer News: PSG Want Rashford, Guardiola Interested In Alaba And Lovren Could Still Leave Liverpool

In today’s transfer news round-up, Paris Saint-Germain wanting to sign Marcus Rashford is the standout story.

Pep Guardiola is also set to be given the funds to revamp the Manchester City squad. Real Madrid are tracking Kylian Mbappé and Dejan Lovren may leave Liverpool this summer.

Guardiola to be given £150m to upgrade Man City squad

Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competition was lifted on Monday morning, meaning the club can plan for the future safe in the knowledge that their Champions League place won’t be jeopardised.

Man City aren’t wasting any time either with their plans for next season. Pep Guardiola will be given up to £150m to revamp his squad, according to The Guardian.

David Alaba, the versatile Bayern Munich star, who can play at left-back, centre-half and central midfield, is understood to be Man City’s primary target. Kalidou Koulibaly, the Napoli central defender, is also said to be on Guardiola’s radar as the club look to close the gap on Liverpool.

Lovren could still leave Liverpool despite contract extension

Dejan Lovren is set to have a contract extension triggered by Liverpool, taking his deal up to 2022. However, that doesn’t mean the Croatian defender will remain at Anfield for another two years.

The contract extension is a way to prevent losing the player for free next summer, as he has 12-months left on his current deal. Both Sky Sports and Goal report that Liverpool are prepared to let Lovren leave. Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are said to be interested in the 31-year-old defender.

Lovren joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and has made 185 appearances for the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

However, the Croatian is not first-choice for the club and is behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order for a starting spot at centre-half.

Real Madrid ‘confident’ of signing Mbappé

Real Madrid are hopeful of completing a deal for Kylian Mbappé next summer, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Mbappé’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs until June 2022. And Real are reportedly confident of landing the player next summer if he does not agree on a new deal with the French champions.

The 20-year-old French superstar cost PSG a reported €145m when he signed from Monaco on a permanent transfer in 2018, having spent the previous season on loan.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane reportedly sees Mbappé as the long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Spanish giants.

PSG want Rashford

And finally, Paris Saint-Germain have made Marcus Rashford their ‘top summer transfer target’, according to The Independent.

Thomas Tuchel, the PSG manager, is understood to be a massive fan of the Manchester United forward. Tuchel has reportedly told decision-makers at the club that people in England “don’t realise how good a player Rashford actually is.”

The PSG coach believes that Rashford would perfectly compliment the talents of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, or would act as a replacement for Mbappé should he depart for Real Madrid.

Man United are understood to value the England forward at £100m, a price PSG and Tuchel would be prepared to pay. Barcelona are also said to interested in signing Rashford, should the player become available.

However, he is said to be happy at Old Trafford and not looking to leave. Rashford has supported Man United all his life and came through the club’s academy.