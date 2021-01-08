Here are today’s transfer rumours.

In today’s transfer news, Newcastle want to sign three Man United players.

Mesut Ozil could be about to leave Arsenal and Liverpool are not interested in signing Sergio Ramos.

Transfer news: Newcastle want to sign Man United trio.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants to sign Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Brandon Williams from Manchester United, according to reports. The trio are out of favour at Man United.

Lingard, 28, has yet to play a minute of action in the Premier League this season, and has only been part of the matchday squad four times.

Jones, 28, last played for Man United in January 2020, and is also reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

While Brandon Williams has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following Alex Telles’ arrival.

Ozil situation set to be settled.

Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal could be coming to an end, with his representative, Dr Erkut Sogut, saying that the German’s future would be decided in the “next seven to 10 days.”

Ozil hasn’t played for the Gunners since last March and wasn’t named in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the current campaign. The midfielder’s contract expires in June.

Fenerbahce and DC United are reportedly interested in signing Ozil this month.

Liverpool links with Sergio Ramos debunked.

Liverpool are NOT interested in signing Sergio Ramos, despite reports in Spain to the contrary.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones claimed that Ramos is prepared to leave Real Madrid, as he is unhappy with the club’s offer of a new two-year deal. The Spain legend has six months left on his contract, and Liverpool were said to be interested in signing him.

Yet, according to The Athletic, there’s no truth to the story.

According to Liverpool reporter James Pearce, “He’s 34, he’s on massive wages and following his antics in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, he’s about as popular on Merseyside as Boris Johnson.”

