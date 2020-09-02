It is another busy day at the transfer rumour mill.

In today’s transfer news roundup, Sergio Romero looks set to leave Manchester United.

Luis Suarez could be on his way to Juventus. Callum Wilson is wanted by two Premier League teams and Chelsea have named their price for N’Golo Kante.

Romero to leave Man United

Sergio Romero looks set to leave Manchester United with Aston Villa interested in the Argentine goalkeeper, according to the Athletic.

Dean Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Man United to provide competition for David de Gea. As such, Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old is said to feel that he wasn’t shown adequate ‘respect’ by Man United staff, who reportedly did not directly tell him he was now the team’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Romero has arguably been the most consistent back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

In 61 games for the Red Devils, Romero has kept an impressive 39 clean sheets. He started in goal when United won the Europa League in 2017.

The 33-year-old joined Man United on a free transfer from Parma in 2014.

It's Sergio Romero's birthday ⬛️

Juventus interested in Suarez

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Juventus want to sign Luis Saurez from Barcelona, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Suarez, 33, has no future at Barcelona after being told by new manager Ronald Koeman he is free to leave.

The Uruguayan striker is the third-highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Yet, he is among several senior players Barcelona want to jettison following the humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Suarez is Lionel Messi’s best friend. However, he could line out alongside Messi’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo next season in Turin.

If Juventus do not sign Suarez, they will reportedly move for Edin Dzeko, the Roma centre-forward.

Newcastle line up Wilson move

Newcastle United want to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports.

Wilson, 28, scored 35 goals in the Premier League over the last four seasons for Bournemouth. The striker, who has won four caps for England, appears unlikely to remain with the Cherries following their relegation to the Championship.

Aston Villa are also said to be interested in signing him. Newcastle will reportedly offer Matt Ritchie, who played for Bournemouth between 2013 and 2016, to the Cherries as part of the deal for Wilson.

Chelsea set their price for Kante

And finally, in today’s transfer news, Chelsea have told interested clubs that they must pay £80m for N’Golo Kante, according to the Express.

Inter Milan have been strongly linked with a move for the French midfielder. Kante, according to a separate report from Goal, does not want to leave Stamford Bridge, however.

The 29-year-old has been arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world over the last four years.

