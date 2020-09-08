It’s another busy day for transfer gossip.

In today’s transfer news, Man United are linked with two left-backs.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Joshua King and a highly-rated Liverpool youngster.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane must get someone to take Gareth Bale off his hands before signing any new players for Real Madrid.

Man United in the market for a left-back

Manchester United want to sign a new left-back and are in talks with representatives of Alex Telles, according to reports in Portugal.

Telles, 27, has one-year left on his contract with Porto and could be set for a move in this window.

Porto value the Brazilian full-back at €30m. His agent is reportedly in England to hold discussions with the Red Devils.

Alex Telles | Man United have ‘intensified contacts’ for signing – Agents travel to Manchester, aim to conclude deal.https://t.co/QXsji9Jaei #mufc pic.twitter.com/ISZoDzo6gC — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 7, 2020

Man United are in the market for a left-back to provide cover and competition for Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

Telles could be a solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the club are unlikely to pay €30m for him.

Man United have also been linked with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, who spent last season on loan with Sevilla.

Aston Villa make an offer for Joshua King

Aston Villa have made a €20m offer for Bournemouth forward Joshua King, according to the Telegraph.

Villa missed out on Callum Wilson, King’s former Bournemouth teammate, who chose to sign for Newcastle United ahead of the Birmingham club.

King, 28, is available for transfer after Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship. The Norwegian forward has scored 48 goals in 161 Premier League games.

Villa are also interested in signing Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, either on loan or on a permanent deal, according to the Telegraph.

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are also keeping an eye on Brewster.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 20 games on loan with Swansea City in the Championship last season.

Zidane must sell Bale to fund transfers

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane must get someone to take Gareth Bale off his hands before he can make any new signings, according to Spanish publication Marca.

To say the Wales forward has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid would be a gross understatement.

Bale, 31, played just 20 times last season as Madrid won La Liga.

He simply has no future at the Spanish giants as long as Zidane is the head coach.

Bale, however, has two years left on his contract worth a reported €15m a season. So far, there have been few interested parties in the former Tottenham forward.

Reports in Spain claim that Manchester United may approach Real Madrid about a transfer for Bale before the window closes.

Jose Mourinho would also like to take him to Spurs, but the north London club cannot afford his wages.

It seems unlikely that either club will sign him, however, meaning Zidane and Bale may be stuck with each other for another season.

Read More About: aston villa, gareth bale, Liverpool, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, transfer news, zinedine zidane