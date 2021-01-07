Transfer news: Man United identify Aaron Wan-Bissaka upgrade

It has been a quiet transfer window so far.

In today’s transfer news, Man United have identified a potential upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new central defender, and Man City are ‘at the front of the queue’ to sign Lionel Messi in the summer.

Transfer news: Man United identify Wan-Bissaka upgrade.

Manchester United are interested in signing right-back Max Aarons from Norwich City, according to The Sun.

Aarons is highly-rated and was close to signing for Barcelona last summer. Norwich, however, turned down the offer from the Catalan club.

Yet, the 20-year-old is expected to eventually leave the Canaries, who reportedly value him at between £20m and £30m.

Man United are understood to be in the market for a new right-back due to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s inefficiencies on the ball. The Red Devils paid Crystal Palace £50m for the full-back in the summer of 2019.

Wan-Bissaka is the club’s fifth most expensive transfer ever, and a strong defender, but is a notable weak-link going forward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The Man United manager is understood to want another right-back to provide competition for Wan-Bissaka

However, Solskjaer may need to wait until the summer to sign Aarons, as Norwich are unlikely to want to lose the player in January. They currently lie top of the Championship.

Liverpool unlikely to sign a new central defender.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign any new players in the January transfer market, according to The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp currently has a selection headache, with three first-team defenders injured. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have both suffered long-term knee injuries, with Joel Matip also having injury issues this season.

Klopp has been forced to improvise with his central-defensive selections. Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho played in the position on Monday night during a 1-0 loss to Southampton. Liverpool have also played younger players in the position, such as Rhys Williams.

Yet, according to The Athletic, Liverpool do not intend to sign a new central defender in January. Defenders who have caught Liverpool’s eye – such as Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig and Brighton’s Ben White – are unlikely to be available this month.

The Premier League champions reportedly made contact with intermediaries who represent Schalke defender Ozan Kabak back in November.

But, Liverpool did not take their interest any further due to the €25m asking price for the Turkish defender.

Man City are ‘at the front of the queue’ to sign Messi.

And finally, Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Lionel Messi.

According to Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito, Messi is ‘most likely’ to leave the Catalan club in the summer.

Messi’s contract expires in June 2021 and he will be able to leave Barca on a free transfer. Man City, who have long been linked with the Argentine forward, are ‘at the front of the queue’ to sign him, according to The Telegraph.

Messi, 33, tried to leave Barcelona last summer and has become extremely disillusioned with the club and how it has been operated for the past few years.

Paris Saint-Germain are also a possible destination for Messi.

Neymar, Messi’s friend, plays for the PSG, and Mauricio Pochettino, his compatriot, is the club’s new manager.

Read More About: aaron wan bissaka, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, transfer news