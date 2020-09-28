 Close sidebar

Transfer news: Man United make approach to sign Kante and Karius set to leave Liverpool

by Robert Redmond

The transfer window closes on October 5.

It’s another busy day for transfer news, Man United have made an approach for N’Golo Kante. Lazio want to sign Juan Mata and Liverpool have found a taker for Loris Karius.

Man United transfer news: Club linked with a move for Kante.

Manchester United have made an approach for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to the Mirror.

Kante, 29, has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea, establishing himself as the league’s best defensive midfielder in the process.

Yet, Chelsea, who conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season, are said to be willing to let the midfielder leave for the right offer.

Man United have made contact with Kante’s representatives about the move. However, the transfer reportedly depends on the French World Cup-winning taking a ‘big cut’ to his current wage, a reported £300,000-a-week.

The former Leicester City midfielder would arguably solve a problem position for Man United.

Mata to Lazio.

Juan Mata is wanted by Serie A side Lazio, according to reports.

The Manchester United midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and may be available for a transfer before the window closes.

Lazio, who have qualified for this season’s Champions League, were due to sign David Silva earlier this year. The Spanish midfielder, however, opted for Real Sociedad instead. They now reportedly want Mata, 32, and his Man United teammate Andreas Pereira.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lazio have offered to take the midfielder on loan for the season, with an option to buy him. Talks are ongoing.

Karius to leave Liverpool for Union Berlin.

Union Berlin are close to signing Loris Karius from Liverpool on a season-long long, according to multiple reports.

Karius has not played in a competitive game for Liverpool since making two costly errors in the 2018 Champions League final.

The German goalkeeper suffered a concussion in the game.

Turkish side Besiktas then took Karius, 27, on loan for two seasons.

He has two years left on his contract with Liverpool but is now the club’s fourth-choice goalkeeper.

Union Berlin have the option to buy him on a permanent deal.

