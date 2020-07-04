Transfer News: Man United Scout Uruguay Winger, Liverpool Linked With Thiago & Mourinho Eyes Up Swap Deal

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all feature in today’s transfer news round-up.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are interested in signing 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri from Uruguayan side Penarol. Pellistri is an 18-year-old winger who can play on both flanks.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on the player.

However, Man United may have an advantage in the race to sign Pellistri given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relationship with the Penarol manager – his former United teammate, Diego Forlan.

The Athletic report that Solskjaer likes to speak to former teammates for advice regarding transfers.

Solskjaer and Forlan played together for two years at Old Trafford and remain on good terms. Pellistri has a buyout clause of £10m in his contract.

Man United are in the market for a right-sided forward. They missed out on signing highly-rated teenager Jude Bellingham, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City.

They have also been heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho from Dortmund.

Thiago to Liverpool

Liverpool could be about to improve their all-conquering team by adding Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Thiago, who has 12-months left on his contract, wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The former Barcelona midfielder could cost clubs in the region of £35m – a relatively low-fee for such an established player. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in a potential transfer.

Thiago joined Bayern in 2013 and has played 230 times for the German champions.

The Spain international turned 29 back in April and would, undoubtedly, add a new dimension to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, even if he has had some fitness issues during his time in Bavaria.

Mourinho swap deal

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is planning a high-profile, and potentially controversial, swap deal, according to The Telegraph.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager reportedly wants to swap Tanguy Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, for Aaron Ramsey, the former Arsenal midfielder currently playing for Juventus.

Mourinho and Ndombele, who cost Spurs £55.4m from Lyon last summer, have clashed several times this season. The Tottenham coach has publically criticised Ndombele, questioning the French midfielder’s work rate.

Ramsey, meanwhile, joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer on wages in the region of a reported £400,000 a week.

However, the Italian champions may be prepared to let him leave after just one season in Turin.

Juve recently signed Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Barcelona and may be looking to tighten their wage bill given the inevitable loss of revenue following the Covid-19 shutdown.

Ramsey’s transfer to Spurs would be controversial, however, as the Welsh midfielder spent over a decade with Arsenal.

Aubameyang

And, finally, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Arsenal that he wants £250,000 a week, and a three-year deal, to remain with the club, according to ESPN.

Aubameyang, 31, is the club’s captain and talisman. He has scored 63 goals in 101 games for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

His current contract expires next summer and talks over a new deal were delayed due to the Covid-19 shutdown. It remains to be seen if Arsenal can or will meet Aubameyang’s reported terms for a new deal.