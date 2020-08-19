Juventus want to bring the French midfielder back to the club, according to reports in Italy.

Manchester United feature heavily in today’s transfer news roundup.

The club are reportedly set to be offered a swap deal for Paul Pogba. While Leeds United, Everton and Chelsea are monitoring the club’s backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are close to completing a deal for another Brazilian. And Watford have rejected Everton’s first bid for Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Juventus offer Man United swap deal

Juventus are set to propose a swap deal to Manchester United involving Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala, according to reports in Italy.

Pogba played for the Italian champions between 2012 and 2016, when he won four Serie A titles and helped the Turin team reach the 2015 Champions League final.

The Frenchman was a teammate of new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

Pogba re-joined Manchester United for a world-record fee in 2016.

The 27-year-old midfielder has had a mixed spell at Old Trafford, despite showing flashes of brilliance.

At times, it has worked for neither party and Pogba reportedly wanted to re-join Juventus last summer.

The Italian champions cannot afford to pay Man United’s current asking price for Pogba, so a swap deal may work for both clubs.

Dybala, 26, impressed for Juventus last season.

The Argentine forward, however, has been linked with moves away from the club in the past.

Dybala, who has two years left on his contract with Juventus, almost joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Sergio Romero wanted by at least three clubs

Sticking with Manchester United’s transfer news, the club could soon receive bids for their back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

According to ESPN, Chelsea, Everton and Leeds United are among a ‘host’ of clubs interested in signing the Argentine goalkeeper.

Romero has proven arguably the most consistent back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League. In 61 games for the Red Devils, Romero has kept an impressive 39 clean sheets.

The 33-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Parma in 2014.

With Dean Henderson back at the club after his loan spell with Sheffield United, however, Romero could become Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s third-choice goalkeeper.

He won’t be short of offers though should he decide to leave Old Trafford.

Arsenal look to sign another Brazilian

Elsewhere, Arsenal could be set to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in a deal worth £22m, according to the Guardian. The Gunners have agreed on a fee with the club, but still face competition from Napoli for the player.

The 22-year-old central defender, if he joins Arsenal, would become the fourth Brazilian in Mikel Arteta’s squad, joining David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian.

Arsenal completed transfer business with Lille last summer when they signed winger Nicolas Pépé from the French club for £72m.

Everton bid for Doucoure rejected

And finally, Everton have had their opening bid for French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure rejected by Watford, according to the Evening Standard.

Doucoure will be allowed to leave Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, if a club meets their valuation of £25m.

