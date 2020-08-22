It’s another busy day for transfers.

In today’s transfer news, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ben Chilwell, as Andrea Pirlo cancels the contracts of two Juventus veterans.

Meanwhile, West Ham United want Jack Wilshere off their books and Manchester United’s signing of a Norwegian wonderkid has been confirmed.

Pirlo begins Juventus clear-out

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has already begun to make his mark on the club’s squad.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are in the process of cancelling the contracts of veteran pair Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira.

Both players have one year remaining on their current deals. But talks are ongoing regarding a payout.

Higuain, 32, join the Italian champions from Napoli in 2016 in a deal worth €90m. Juventus have marginalised the Argentine striker, however, since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

Higuain spent the 2018/19 season on loan with AC Milan and Chelsea. He returned to Juventus last season under Maurizio Sarri, but not appears to have played his last game for the club.

Khedira, meanwhile, joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2015. The German midfielder, 33, has suffered from injury issues over the last two seasons. Khedira was part of Germany’s World Cup-winning team in 2014 and won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Chelsea about to sign Chilwell

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, according to the Athletic.

The England full-back will cost Chelsea between £45-50m. Frank Lampard made Chilwell his number one transfer target for the left-back position months ago.

The Chelsea boss is unconvinced by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. Lampard reportedly sees Chilwell as a long-term successor to Ashley Cole at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester had hoped to get a higher fee for the 23-year-old. The fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown, however, combined with missing out on Champions League qualification, will hit the Foxes financially, so they have decided to cash in on the full-back.

West Ham want rid of Wilshere

West Ham United want to get Jack Wilshere off their books, according to the Times.

Wilshere is reportedly on wages of £100,000-a-week and has one year left on his deal. The former England midfielder joined the club from Arsenal on a free-transfer in 2018.

His time with the Hammers, however, has been plagued by injuries. Wilshire, 28, has only made 18 appearances for the London club across the last two seasons.

West Ham are expected to be hit hard by the after-effects of thee COVID-19 shutdown and need to free up space on their wage bill.

They have reportedly offered to buy Wilshere out of the final year of his contract, or subsidise a move to another club.

Man United sign Norwegian wonderkid

And finally, Manchester United have signed Norwegian wonderkid Isak Hansen-Aaroen, according to the player’s club Tromso.

Hansen-Aaroen, 15, is the youngest footballer to ever play for Tromso and is highly rated. Man United have yet to officially confirm the transfer, but Tromso broke the news on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the Norwegian club wished Hansen-Aaroen well in Manchester.

“A wonderful person. A unique football talent. Who just loves to play football now.

“From Fløya to TIL as a junior, into the academy as a 10-year-old, learns at the TIL school and debut for the first team as a 15-year-old. Assist in his last match for Tromsø IL, this time.

“Thank you so much for the last ten years and good luck in Manchester United and on in your career. We hope you have a great time, see you soon.”

Read More About: transfer news