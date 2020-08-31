Manchester United look set to complete their first transfer of the summer by signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Man United, however, are also trying to wrap up a deal for Jack Grealish, according to reports in today’s transfer news.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan want to sign N’Golo Kante, and Udinese have set Leeds United their price for midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Man United hold Grealish talks

Manchester United are in talks with Aston Villa over a transfer for Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Mail.

Man United’s primary transfer target has been Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils, however, appear to have been priced out of a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward. The German club reportedly want £120m for the England international.

Grealish, the Aston Villa captain, wouldn’t come cheap but, at £80m, could be £40m cheaper than Sancho.

The 24-year-old midfielder is Villa’s talisman and best player. He scored eight goals and registered six assists in the Premier League last season. The Birmingham club remained in the division thanks largely to Grealish’s performances.

If he was to join Manchester United, Grealish could potentially become the club’s second signing of the summer. Donny van de Beek is set to join the club from Ajax in a deal worth €40m.

Inter want Kante

Inter Milan want to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The French World Cup-winning midfielder, 29, worked with current Inter manager Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge between 2016 and 2018. Inter want to sign Kante on a loan deal with an obligation to buy the player next summer for €50m.

Kante was among Chelsea’s most important players but has slipped down the pecking order under Frank Lampard due to increased competition and injury troubles.

The former Leicester City midfielder, however, is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world when on form.

Leeds set price for Udinese midfielder

Leeds United have been told by Udinese that they will have to pay £31m for midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, according to the Guardian.

Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring the Argentine attacking midfielder to Elland Road. De Paul, 26, scored seven goals in Serie A last season and has earned 14 caps for Argentina.

The newly-promoted Premier League club, however, may need to break their transfer record to land him.

Leeds broke their club transfer record last week to sign striker Rodrigo from Valencia, paying £30m for the Spain international.

