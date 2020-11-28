Transfer news: Man United want to sign new right-back and Arsenal linked with Isco

The transfer window opens on January 1.

In today’s transfer news roundup, Man United are planning to sign a new right back. The ‘next Vincent Kompany’ wants to join Liverpool, and Arsenal are interested in taking Isco on loan from Real Madrid.

Transfer news: Man United want competition at right-back.

Manchester United want to sign another right-back due to the shortcomings in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s game, according to ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be ‘prioritising’ finding a player to provide competition for the position.

During his only full season in the first-team at Crystal Palace, Wan-Bissaka impressed with his defensive ability. Man United subsequently sanctioned a £50m transfer for the 23-year-old in the summer of 2019.

Wan-Bissaka, however, has yet to convince as an attacking entity at Old Trafford, with his passing and attacking end-product often unconvincing.

Man United reportedly feel that Wan-Bissaka may improve if there is more competition for his starting spot.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is said to believe that Man United’s lack of cutting edge on their right flank is hindering the team.

The ‘next Vincent Kompany’ wants to sign for Liverpool.

Liverpool are currently short of central defenders due to an unprecedented injury crisis at the heart of their backline.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Joel Matip has been had his playing time reduced by niggling injuries.

Jurgen Klopp may need to sign a new central defender in January, and the ‘next Vincent Kompany’ has said he wants to join the Reds.

Marco Kana, an 18-year-old who plays for Anderlecht under Kompany and has been compared to the former Manchester City captain, has stated his ambition to play for Klopp’s team.

“Later, I would first like to play abroad in a top or sub-top club,” Kana told media in Belgium, via the Liverpool Echo.

“And then in the best English teams, preferably in the English top five. Currently, I prefer Liverpool. They really dominate everything.”

Arsenal linked with a move for out of favour Isco.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked the club to sign Isco on loan from Real Madrid in January, according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness.

Isco has only played seven times so far this season for Zinedine Zidane’s team, starting just three games. The Spanish midfielder, 28, could be available for a move in January.

Real Madrid, however, would reportedly prefer to sell him on a permanent deal.

Arsenal have already taken midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from the Spanish champions.

