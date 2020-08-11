Transfer news: Inter want Man United defender, Beckham to sign World Cup winner & Ramsey not in Pirlo’s plans

In today’s transfer news round-up, Aaron Ramsey is reportedly surplus to requirements at Juventus.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan want to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United, who haven’t given up on Jadon Sancho.

Elsewhere, a World Cup winner is about to sign for David Beckham’s MLS team. And Chelsea’s search for a left-back continues.

Smalling return to Serie A

Inter Milan want to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 30-year-old former England defender spent last season on loan with Roma, where he impressed despite the team finishing in fifth place, outside of the Champions League spots.

📈 Top rated Serie A centre-backs – 2019/20 🥇 Diego Godin – 7.07

🥈 Chris Smalling – 7.00

🥉 Francesco Acerbi – 6.98 🔵⚫️ Smalling is being linked with a move to Inter and would become the fourth player to move from #MUFC since Antonio Conte's appointment pic.twitter.com/5CsHCFG5BY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 10, 2020

Smalling has since returned to Man United but doesn’t appear to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

However, it appears that Antonio Conte has a soft spot for Man United players.

The Inter coach has already signed Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young from the Red Devils.

Elsewhere in Man United transfer news, the club have not given up hope of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Mail.

Dortmund said on Monday that Sancho would remain with them next season.

However, Man United will continue their efforts to land the 20-year-old. Sancho is valued at €100m, but the Red Devils have, so far, been unwilling to meet Dortmund’s valuation.

Ramsey on his way back to the Premier League?

Aaron Ramsey is free to find another club, according to the Mirror. The Welsh midfielder is reportedly not part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juventus.

Pirlo reportedly does not see a place for Ramsey in his side, as the new Juve boss is said to want a deep-lying midfielder to anchor the engine room of his team.

Ramsey, who joined the Turin team last season on a free transfer from Arsenal, will be made available for transfer.

The midfielder made 35 appearances for Juventus last season, scoring four goals. He is reportedly on wages of €400,000 a week and Juventus are also keen to trim their wage bill due to the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.

It was reported last month that Jose Mourinho wanted to bring Ramsey to Tottenham Hotspur, a potentially controversial transfer given the player’s strong links with Arsenal. A move to the Premier League seems the most likely path for the 29-year-old.

Beckham about to sign World Cup winner

Elsewhere, David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami are set to sign Blaise Matuidi from Juventus, according to Goal. The French World Cup winner is due to undergo a medical at the American team.

Matuidi will join Inter Miami on a free transfer after Juventus agreed to rip up the final year of his contract to facilitate the move.

The 33-year-old has had a highly successful career in European football. Matuidi won five French titles with Paris Saint-Germain before joining Juve in 2017. He has since won Serie A three times.

Inter Miami are taking part in their maiden MLS campaign.

Chelsea target Ajax left-back

And finally, Chelsea’s search for a new left-back continues. Frank Lampard is interested in signing Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has played 99 times for the Amsterdam side over the last three seasons and was part of the team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

Tagliafico, who has earned 25 caps for Argentina, could replace Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri at Stamford Bridge, both of whom have reportedly been made available for transfer.