The transfer window closes on October 5, so there is still plenty of time for clubs to get business done.

In today’s transfer round-up, there is some bad news for Man United fans regarding hopes of signing a new central defender.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli could be off to PSG and three Premier League clubs look to land Rhian Brewster from Liverpool.

Man United transfer news: the club is unlikely to sign a new central defender.

Manchester United have no plans to sign a new central defender, according to the Athletic.

The club reportedly do not consider strengthening in the position as a ‘priority’, despite the shaky of performance of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The club isn’t short of centre-backs. Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi are also part of Solskjaer’s squad. However, they appear short of quality and pace in the position.

Yet, Man United fans should not expect a new centre-half to arrive before the window closes.

The Red Devils still want to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and hope to land a new left-back.

Dele Alli offered to PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a transfer for Dele Alli, according to the Telegraph.

Alli looks to have hit a dead end with Spurs under Jose Mourinho. The England midfielder was substituted at half-time of the Premier League opening game against Everton.

He wasn’t in Tottenham’s squad for their Europa League game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. And wasn’t part of their squad for the 5-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday.

Mourinho said ahead of that Premier League tie that there are too many players in Spurs’ squad. While, in the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary, thee Tottenham coach accused Alli of being ‘lazy’.

PSG are reportedly seeking a loan move with an option to buy Alli next summer. Spurs, however, may push for a permanent deal. Alli was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho’s predecessor.

Since joining Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015, the midfielder has played 223 times for the club and scored 62 goals.

Premier League clubs want to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool.

Three Premier League clubs want to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

Crystal Palace are understood to be leading the race to land the 20-year-old striker on a permanent deal. Sheffield United and West Brom have also stated their interest.

Brewster scored 10 goals in 20 games on loan with Swansea City in the Championship last season. However, his path to the first-team at Liverpool is blocked by the team’s world-class front-line.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to offload several squad players before the window closes, including Divock Origi, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Loris Karius, Nat Phillips, Yasser Larouci and Taiwo Awoniyi.

