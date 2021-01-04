The transfer window has reopened.

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United want to offload several out of favour squad players.

While Frank Lampard’s position at Chelsea appears to be under threat, and Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Dele Alli to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lampard under pressure at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s position as Chelsea manager is ‘under serious threat’, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea have won just one of their last six Premier League games. On Sunday, they lost 3-1 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Lampard’s team were outclassed from start to finish and were 3-0 down after 34 minutes.

They are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, after being top at the start of December.

The Blues have also lacked cohesion on the pitch for most of the season as Lampard has yet to find a settled side following a summer transfer spending spree.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, in particular, have struggled following their big-money moves to Chelsea.

If the situation doesn’t improve, the Chelsea hierarchy will reportedly look to replace Lampard.

The club are also reportedly concerned about tensions off the field between Lampard and some members of the squad, particularly those who are not among his regular starters.

Transfer news: Man United look to move on fringe players.

Manchester United are looking to move on up to six fringe members of their squad, according to The Sun. The club are looking to ship out several players, either on loan or permanent deals.

Phil Jones, who last played for Man United in January 2020, is reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

The former England defender has also been linked with a loan move to Championship side Derby County, who are managed by his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Brandon Williams could be set to leave the club on a loan deal, with Southampton and Bayer Leverkusen interested in signing him.

While Marcos Rojo is reportedly a transfer target for Newcastle United.

Jesse Lingard and Daniel James could also depart the club in January.

Pochettino to make move for Alli.

And finally, new Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham, according to reports in France.

Pochettino has reportedly ‘made contact’ with Alli, who appears to have no future at Spurs under Jose Mourinho.

The England midfielder, 24, has played just 74 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, with his appearances mostly limited to the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

Alli was linked with a move to PSG last summer, and speculation will inevitably intensify with Pochettino now the club’s manager.

