Transfer News: Coutinho Offered to Arsenal & Newcastle, Man United Name Price for Sanchez and Chelsea Chase Oblak

In today’s transfer news, Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal and Newcastle, Manchester United name their price for Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea want to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho offered to Premier League clubs

Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to Goal. The Catalan club reportedly need to free up transfer funds to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan and want Coutinho off their books. They are understood to be willing to loan the Brazilian midfielder out again if they cannot find a club to sign him on a permanent deal.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 in a transfer worth up to £142m. However, he failed to hold down a starting spot and spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich. Arsenal would probably have to move Mesut Ozil on before completing a deal for Coutinho, while Newcastle wouldn’t be able to afford the 28-year-old unless the club’s takeover goes ahead.

Man United set Inter Milan price for Sanchez

Manchester United have told Inter Milan that they want £20m for Alexis Sanchez, according to The Daily Mail. Sanchez has spent the season on loan at the Serie A side and appears to have no future at Old Trafford. However, Inter are reportedly unwilling to pay that much for a player who has had injury issues and turns 32 later this season.

If Man United cannot get Sanchez off their books before the transfer window closes, they may be stuck with a bill for £50m, as Sanchez earns £25m a year and has two years left on his deal with the club.

Sanchez is one of six players – along with Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot – that Man United want to sell this summer, according to The Telegraph.

Chelsea to offer a world-record fee for Oblak

Chelsea are prepared to offer €100m for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to Spanish publication AS. The fee would surpass the previous world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, when Chelsea bought Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for €80m.

Kepa has made some errors this season and doesn’t appear to have the full trust of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. The Blues are said to be in the market for a new ‘keeper and Oblak has established himself as one of the finest in the world. It remains to be seen if Atletico would be prepared to lose the Slovenian.