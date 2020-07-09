Transfer news: Man United Want Clear Out, Chelsea To Be Offered Swap Deal & Ozil Plans Arsenal Exit

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United are planning a clearout of fringe players, Mesut Ozil is looking ahead to life after Arsenal and Chelsea are set to be offered a swap deal involving Aaron Ramsey and Jorginho.

Man United plan clearout and are set a deadline for Sancho bid

Manchester United have been told by Borussia Dortmund that England winger Jadon Sancho will cost them at least €100m (£87m), according to The Athletic.

The German club have also reportedly told Man United that there is a deadline of August 10 to complete the deal.

However, with the transfer window set to be open between July 26 and October 1, the Red Devils aren’t understood to be too concerned about Dortmund’s deadline.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has £50m in his transfer fund and the rest of the money for Sancho would have to be raised through selling players.

Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot are all said to be available for transfer.

If Man United are priced out of a move for Sancho, they are said to be tracking Ousmane Dembele, who is out of favour with Barcelona.

Juventus want to swap Ramsey for Jorginho

Italian champions Juventus want to do a swap deal with Chelsea by trading Aaron Ramsey for Jorginho, according to reports in Italy.

Ramsey joined the Turin team last season on a free transfer from Arsenal.

However, the Welsh midfielder is reportedly on wages of €400,000 a week and Juventus are keen to trim their wage bill due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is also a huge fan of Jorginho. Sarri signed the Brazilian-born Italy midfielder for Chelsea last summer and the pair worked together at Napoli.

Jorginho is a technically gifted midfielder but has found himself out of favour for Frank Lampard’s side. He hasn’t started a game for Chelsea since February and has only played 10-minutes of first-team football since the Premier League resumed.

Mourinho wants Zouma and Ozil plans Arsenal exit

Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market for a central defender when the window opens, as Jan Vertonghen is expected to leave, and Mourinho previously worked with Zouma when he was Chelsea manager between 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil is planning on joining a club in Turkey or the United States when his Arsenal contract expires next year, according to reports.

The 31-year-old German playmaker is reportedly the highest-earner at the Gunners but has not featured for Mikel Arteta’s side since March.