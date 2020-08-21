Ronald Koeman worked with Georginio Wijnaldum at international level.

Today’s transfer news is mostly related to players leaving, rather than joining, Premier League teams. Barcelona reportedly want to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring a Manchester United full-back.

Meanwhile, Chelsea look set to sign Thiago Silva from PSG.

Barcelona want Wijnaldum

The new Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman wants to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, according to transfer news reports in the Netherlands.

Koeman was Wijnaldum’s manager with Dutch national team until leaving to become Barca boss. The Catalan club are also familiar with Wijnaldum.

The 29-year-old midfielder scored twice for Liverpool against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield in 2019.

Wijnaldum, who has one year left on his current contract, has been an ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s side since 2015 and the club would be reluctant to lose such a versatile player. If the right offer comes in, however, they may be tempted to sell.

Barcelona are planning an overhaul of their squad and Koeman will want players he can trust. Wijnaldum has played some of the best football of his career under the new Barca coach, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances for the Netherlands over the last two years.

PSG monitor Dalot

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, according to reports in Portugal.

Dalot looks set to leave Man United this summer. Jose Mourinho signed the Portuguese full-back in 2018. He only featured 11 times last season and does not appear to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Yet, he is seemingly highly-rated outside of Old Trafford.

Dalot is also attracting attention from Everton and Barcelona, according to the Mail.

Everton reportedly view the 21-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Man United paid £19m for Dalot in 2018 and may seek a similar fee to let him leave the club.

Chelsea to sign Thiago Silva

Meanwhile, Chelsea look set to sign Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, according to transfer news reported by the Athletic.

Silva is currently preparing for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Sunday. The Brazilian central defender, however, looks set to leave the French club following the final in Lisbon.

Silva has yet to be offered a new deal by PSG but Chelsea are interested and are in ‘advanced talks’ with the player. The defender, who joined the Parisians from AC Milan in 2012, turns 36 in September.

Yet, Frank Lampard reportedly feels he can still excel in the Premier League and the club need defensive cover.

Chelsea conceded 79 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season. The last time the club conceded so many goals in a campaign was back in the 1990/91 season.