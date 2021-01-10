It’s another busy day at the transfer rumour mill.

In today’s transfer news roundup, Jesse Lingard is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan. Chelsea’s path sign Declan Rice looks to be clear. And Aston Villa are interested in signing David Brooks from Bournemouth.

Transfer news: Inter interested in signing Jesse Lingard.

Inter Milan are interested in taking Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United, according to The Sunday Mirror. However, the deal reportedly hinges on the Italian side offloading Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham Hotspur last January but has struggled to settle in Italy and hasn’t shown his best form for the Serie A side. Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be keen on signing him.

Lingard, meanwhile, started for Man United on Saturday night in their FA Cup victory over Watford at Old Trafford. The England midfielder, however, has yet to play a minute of action in the Premier League this season, and has only been part of the matchday squad five times.

If Lingard does sign for Antonio Conte’s side, he’ll join former United players Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young at the San Siro.

Transfer news: Declan Rice wants to remain in London.

Declan Rice does not want to move north if and when he leaves West Ham United, according to The Sunday Mirror.

Rice reportedly sees his future in London, and is happy living in his home city. As such, this rules out any chance of the England midfielder joining Manchester City or Manchester United.

Chelsea have long been linked with Rice, and it appears the path will be clear for the former Republic of Ireland midfielder to join the Blues.

Rice was a youth-team player with Chelsea before the club released him as a teenager. He has since established himself as an ever-present in West Ham’s midfield.

Other transfer news.

Harry Winks is a target for Valencia, according to The Mail on Sunday. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s first XI this season.

West Ham United are lining up a £30m bid for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to The Sun. Sarr impressed for the Hornets in the Premier League last season. West Ham have money to spend after sanctioning the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax for £25m this week.

And finally, Aston Villa are interested in signing David Brooks from Bournemouth, according to The Sunday Mirror. The Welsh winger is highly-rated and has previously been linked with a move to Man United.

