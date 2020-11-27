The transfer window opens on January 1.

In today’s transfer news, Juventus are interested in signing Donny van de Beek from Man United. Liverpool are looking to move on two fringe players and Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Juventus keeping tabs on Van de Beek.

Juventus are monitoring Donny van de Beek, according to reports in Italy. The Manchester United midfielder has yet to nail down a regular spot in the Red Devils starting XI.

Van de Beek joined Man United from Ajax in a deal worth up to £40m. The Dutch midfielder, however, has yet to start a match in the Premier League, playing just 85 minutes in total.

Juventus are understood to be keeping tabs on the player and could make a move if he fails to hold down a permanent spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Andrea Pirlo, the Juventus coach, may have a move clearly defined idea in mind for how to use the midfielder. While Van de Beek’s former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt plays for Juventus.

Liverpool open to selling fringe pair.

Liverpool are open to letting Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club in January, according to The Express.

Diogo Jota’s brilliant form has pushed both players further down the pecking order at Anfield.

Origi has only played one minute of Premier League football this season.

The Belgian forward, who scored key goals for the Reds in the semi-final and the final of the 2019 Champions League, has had his appearances limited to the Champions League and EFL Cup.

Shaqiri, meanwhile, has only made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool reportedly hope to raise £30m for the two players.

Barcelona presidential candidate hopes to re-sign Neymar.

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has said that if he is elected, the club will sign “two top players, one of them Neymar,” according to Spanish publication Sport.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world record fee but has been linked with a return to Barca ever since. The Catalan club will hold presidential elections next year.

Meanwhile, according to Sport, Man United have not given up hope of signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

