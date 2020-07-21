Transfer News: Chelsea Offer Two Players For Declan Rice as Man United Prepare Final Offer For Sancho

In today’s transfer news round-up, Chelsea are reportedly preparing a swap deal offer for Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are on the verge of their first summer signing, Manchester United lining up a ‘take it or leave it’ offer for their top transfer target and Mesut Ozil rejects chance to leave Arsenal.

Chelsea offer two players for Rice

Chelsea have offered West Ham United a swap deal for Declan Rice, according to The Guardian.

The Blues are prepared to trade Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley, two players West Ham have attempted to sign in the past, for Rice, who was a Chelsea youth team player.

However, West Ham will reportedly reject the offer.

Rice has played 108 times for the Hammers since making his debut in 2017. The former Republic of Ireland international can play in central defence and central midfield.

Man City close to signing new central defender

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Nathan Aké from Bournemouth for £35m, reports The Guardian.

The Dutch central defender is expected to leave the Cherries this summer even if the club secure their status in the Premier League.

Aké is a left-footed central defender, a valuable commodity for clubs, and has impressed for Bournemouth despite their difficult season.

The 25-year-old could act as a replacement for John Stones, who is reportedly available for transfer this summer and is attracting interest from Arsenal.

Man United prepare ‘take it or leave it’ for Sancho

Manchester United are preparing a ‘take it or leave it’ offer of £80m for Jadon Sancho, according to reports. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly holding out for £100m for the talented winger.

Ozil rejects chance to leave Arsenal

And finally, Mesut Ozil has rejected an approach from Fenerbahce, according to German publication Bild. The Turkish side have long been linked with a move for Ozil.

However, the Arsenal midfielder reportedly does not think Fenerbahce can afford his wages, which reportedly set the Gunners back around €25m a year.

Ozil has not played a minute of action since the Premier League restarted in June.