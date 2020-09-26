The transfer window closes on Monday, October 5.

In today’s transfer news, Chelsea are still looking to make adjustments to their squad. Frank Lampard reportedly wants to sign Declan Rice and is prepared to let Jorginho join Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are reportedly in talks about a transfer for Alex Telles. And Leicester look set to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley.

Transfer news: Rice & Jorginho.

Chelsea want to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, according to the Mirror.

Frank Lampard wants to add him to his squad. And the England midfielder is understood to be keen on a move to Chelsea.

Rice’s representatives have reportedly held talks with the Blues, although Chelsea have yet to approach West Ham.

If Rice does move to Stamford Bridge, it could pave the way for Jorginhino to join Arsenal.

Lampard was asked about the Italy midfielder leaving Chelsea in his press conference on Friday, and he didn’t hide that Jorginho could be available for a move.

“Every player would always be a case by case situation,” Lampard said.

“One where there is a happy solution for myself, the player and the club.

“So, yes we have a big squad, we know that but at the moment the players remain ours and we’ll see as time goes on.”

Man United transfer news: Telles and Smalling.

Manchester United are in talks with Porto about potentially signing Alex Telles, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils need a new left-back and Telles, 27, has one-year left on his contract.

Porto value the Brazilian full-back at €40m. However, Man United aren’t prepared to pay such a fee for a player who they could sign for free next summer.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling is wanted by Roma and Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy (via Sports Witness).

Smalling spent last season on loan with Roma and the club want to bring him back. The former England defender looks to have no future with the Red Devils.

Man United, however, want €20m for the central defender. So far, Roma have been unwilling to pay that price. Inter are also interested.

Tarkowski to Leicester.

Leicester City have bid £30m for James Tarkowski, according to the Guardian.

Burnley wanted £50m for the England defender. However, they may be forced to accept a reduced fee due to the effects of the Covid-19 shutdown on football clubs.

Tarkowski, 28, is keen to join Leicester. West Ham United were also interested in the player.

