There are just over 10 days to go before the transfer window closes.

In today’s transfer news, Celtic are plotting a move for James McCarthy. Jesse Lingard looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford and Arsenal are interested in Martin Odegaard.

Transfer news: Celtic linked with move James McCarthy.

Celtic have ‘registered their interest’ in Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, according to Football Insider.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder is from Glasgow and is a Celtic supporter.

McCarthy joined Palace from Everton in the summer of 2019 and has made 43 appearances for Roy Hodgson’s side.

The midfielder, 30, captained the team in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend but has only played seven times in the Premier League this season.

McCarthy is out of contract in the summer, and Celtic will reportedly make a move to bring him to the club then, with a January transfer unlikely.

Lingard set to leave Man United.

Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes, with several clubs interested in signing the England midfielder.

According to ESPN, Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and West Ham United have registered their interest in the player.

While, on the continent, Inter Milan, Nice, Porto and Marseille all reportedly want to sign Lingard.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to want to keep the player at Old Trafford as cover in midfield. Yet, Lingard, 27, is desperate to play first-team football.

He has yet to see a minute of action of the Premier League this season.

Arsenal make approach for Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have made an approach to Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard on loan, according to Sky Sports.

The Norwegian midfielder, 22, impressed on loan last year for Real Sociedad but has only made seven appearances in La Liga this season for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Odegaard wants to leave the club on loan to get first-team football, and Arsenal would like to take him to the Emirates.

Reports in Spain say that Odegaard is set to join Sevilla on loan, so it remains to be seen if the Gunners will land the talented midfielder.

