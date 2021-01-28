Transfer news: Inter Milan line up swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez

It has been a very quiet transfer window so far.

However, there are still one or two deals in the works. In today’s transfer news round-up, Inter Milan are exploring a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez.

Jesse Lingard looks set to join West Ham on loan. While Irish defender Greg Cunningham has rejoined Preston.

Transfer news: Inter explore Alexis Sanchez swap deal.

Inter Milan are considering a swap deal with Roma involving Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko, according to Italian football reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Sanchez, 32, joined Inter on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer, signing a three-year contract with the club.

The Chilean had spent the previous season on loan with Antonio Conte’s team after a miserable spell at Old Trafford.

Sanchez, however, has only scored six goals in 48 games for the Milan club. He has, so far, failed to emulate his excellent form from his time with Arsenal.

Dzeko, meanwhile, has reportedly fallen out of favour with Roma coach Paulo Fonesca and looks set to leave the club this month.

Inter coach Conte is a fan of the former Manchester City centre forward, 34, and a deal could be struck before the transfer deadline closes later this week.

Inter and Roma are considering a possible swap deal between Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko. It’s not an easy deal or advanced but the two clubs are now in direct contact. 🔴 @SkySport #Inter #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

Interestingly, if the swap deal between the former Premier League players goes ahead, Sanchez will become a teammate of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Three years ago, the Roma forward signed for Arsenal as part of the deal that took Sanchez to Old Trafford.

Roma have offered a straight swap loan Dzeko for Alexis Sanchez to Inter, according to SportItalia. Both clubs are keen, but Sanchez wages are higher so Inter trying to work out a solution — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 28, 2021

West Ham to sign Lingard on loan.

Jesse Lingard is set leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes and join West Ham United on loan until the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to keep the player at Old Trafford as cover in midfield. Yet, Lingard, 27, wants to play first-team football. He has yet to see a minute of action of the Premier League this season.

The England midfielder is expected to join David Moyes’ team before the transfer window closes. The Hammers will reportedly pay Man United a £1m loan fee.

McCarthy allows Irish defender to leave Cardiff City.

And finally, Greg Cunningham has joined Preston North End on loan until the end of the season.

The Irish full-back has left Cardiff City to rejoin his former team. Cunningham played 111 times for Preston between 2015 and 2018, before he left to sign for Cardiff.

Things you 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 to see…😍#pnefc pic.twitter.com/LzpsJ5MDZd — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 28, 2021

Cunningham was restricted to just 14 appearances for the Bluebirds and was out of contract in the summer.

New Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy included Cunningham in some Ireland squads when he was the national team coach, but he appears to have sanctioned his move to Preston.

