Tony Cotee will no longer appear on Soccer Saturday.

Soccer Saturday pundit Tony Cottee has been let go by Sky Sports after 20 years of working for the broadcasters.

Cottee, who played for West Ham United, Leicester City and Everton during his career, announced his departure from Sky Sports on Monday night.

He was told that his services would not be required for the upcoming season. Sky have since announced that Karen Carney and Michael Dawson will be part of the Soccer Saturday panel for the upcoming season.

“After 20 years @SkySports, today I was told that I will no longer be on the Soccer Saturday show,” Cottee tweeted.

“I’ve got fantastic memories and had lots of laughs but it’s now time for me to move on and see what the future will bring. It was a privilege to be part of such a great team.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked with at Soccer Saturday in that time and a special thanks to all the cameramen and back room staff who have looked after me so well. Perhaps there won’t be so many 0-0’s now….?!!”

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday changes.

Cottee, 56, is the latest long-serving member of the Soccer Saturday punditry panel to be let go by Sky Sports.

Last summer, the broadcasters sacked Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas, all of whom had one year left on their contracts.

The show is still presented by Jeff Stelling, while long-serving pundit Paul Merson is still on the panel.

Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday changes.

Last year, Stelling said he discussed the dismissals with Sky Sports’ head of football. The presenter was opposed to the changes but had no say in the matter.

“I talked about the fact the three had gone at the same time just before the start of the season and the difficulties that presented,” he said.

“I didn’t say: ‘Why have you sacked Le Tissier? Why did you sack Tommo and Charlie?’

“I didn’t go through the ins and outs because what other people think won’t sound great. I’m an employee and I do what they tell me. If I don’t like it, my alternative is to leave.”

(Originally published on August 3, 2021).

