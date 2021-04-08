“You knew then that he was the real deal.”

Tim Sherwood has been speaking about his run-ins with the famous midfielders he played against, including Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Roy Keane.

Sherwood played against Keane in English football for over a decade. The pair were on opposite sides when Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United went head-to-head for the Premier League title in the mid-1990s.

Sherwood was Blackburn captain when they won the English title in 1995, while Keane was in the heart of Man United’s midfield when they won seven Premier League titles between 1994 and 2003.

Before their big transfers, the pair also came up against one another when Sherwood played for Norwich City and Keane was with Nottingham Forest.

Speaking on the Studs Up podcast, Sherwood spoke about one particular altercation with Keane, when he knew the Irish midfielder was “the real deal.”

“I remember Roy as a very young boy, he played for Nottingham Forest,” the former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager said.

“I was at Norwich at the time, and they were playing us in mid-week and they had an FA Cup semi-final (a few days later).

“And he came and two-footed me like you wouldn’t believe.

“And I was a lot older than Roy and I remember grabbing him by the throat on the floor – as if to say, ‘Look, do you want to play in that game at the weekend?

“Same again, water off a duck’s back, it was as if I was talking to a piece of stone.

“You knew then that he was the real deal. He had that mentality. He calls it ‘the eye of the tiger.’ That’s exactly what he had.”

