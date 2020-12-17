“I’m not too worried about this corner.”
Tim Sherwood was left embarrassed during coverage of Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.
In the final minute of the Premier League game, Sherwood, appearing as a pundit on Amazon Prime, confidently predicted that Spurs did not have to worry about Liverpool’s corner, seconds before Roberto Firmino scored.
Tim Sherwood left embarrassed by last-minute prediction.
“Another corner. I’m not too worried about this corner,” Sherwood said as Andy Robertson went to take the set-piece in injury time with the score level at 1-1.
“I mean, it might come back to bite me here but I think Tottenham have got the dominancy in the air there.
“I’m not sure anyone can get their head on the first ball for Liverpool… apart from that one.”
Firmino outjumped all of the Tottenham defenders to score with a bullet header and win the game.
Sherwood was left embarrassed, akin to Steve McClaren’s infamous Sky Sports News appearance in 2016.
McClaren was speaking about how England were dominating Iceland, only for England’s opponents to score.
You can watch Sherwood here:
Tim Sherwood ladies and gentleman. pic.twitter.com/A5ewSZMEH0
— Kal (@GoonerKal) December 16, 2020
Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.
Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.
Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.
Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Read More About: Liverpool, Premier League, tim sherwood, tottenham hotspur