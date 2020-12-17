“I’m not too worried about this corner.”

Tim Sherwood was left embarrassed during coverage of Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

In the final minute of the Premier League game, Sherwood, appearing as a pundit on Amazon Prime, confidently predicted that Spurs did not have to worry about Liverpool’s corner, seconds before Roberto Firmino scored.

“Another corner. I’m not too worried about this corner,” Sherwood said as Andy Robertson went to take the set-piece in injury time with the score level at 1-1.

“I mean, it might come back to bite me here but I think Tottenham have got the dominancy in the air there.

“I’m not sure anyone can get their head on the first ball for Liverpool… apart from that one.”

Firmino outjumped all of the Tottenham defenders to score with a bullet header and win the game.

Sherwood was left embarrassed, akin to Steve McClaren’s infamous Sky Sports News appearance in 2016.

McClaren was speaking about how England were dominating Iceland, only for England’s opponents to score.

