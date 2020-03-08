New Documentary About Irish Football’s Golden Era Is A Must-Watch For Sports Fans

RTÉ are set to show a two-part documentary that will be of great interest to Irish sports fans.

The Boys In Green tells the story of the glory days of the Republic of Ireland football team.

Between 1986 and 1995, Jack Charlton’s Ireland side qualified for three major tournaments and caused upsets against some of the world’s best international teams.

They beat England at Euro ’88 before drawing with the USSR and narrowly losing against the eventual-winners the Netherlands. Two years later, Charlton’s team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where they lost to hosts Italy in Rome.

The nation was brought to a standstill when Ireland advanced past Romania on penalties in the last-16 of the tournament.

At the World Cup in 1994, Ireland beat the Italians in their opening game of the tournament before going on to reach the last-16, where they lost to the Netherlands.

Ireland had talented footballers before Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, but the former Leeds United defender moulded an excellent team.

Their direct style of play won few plaudits, yet opponents hated playing against Charlton’s side and the tactics were ultra-effective.

At one point under the former Leeds United defender, Ireland were ranked sixth in the world.

Ross Whitaker, who made Katie, the documentary about Katie Taylor, directs The Boys in Green, which is a two-part documentary that also examines Irish culture and society during the period.

Tony Cascarino, John Aldridge, Mick McCarthy, Ronnie Whelan, David O’Leary, Jason McAteer, Kevin Sheedy and Steve Staunton are among the former Ireland players to contribute to the film.

Gary Lineker, the former England striker, also features.

The first episode airs on Monday, March 9, at 9:35 pm on RTÉ 1.

Part two will be broadcast on Monday, March 16 at 9:35 pm on RTÉ 1.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary below.

🇮🇪 📺 Prepare to join us down memory lane on Monday as we take the plunge back to Irish soccer's golden age! Part 1 of The Boys In Green will be live on @RTEOne this Monday, 9 March at 9.35pm. Here's a taste of what's to come! @rosswhitakertv @LoosehorseSport pic.twitter.com/9T74Z1npJX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 7, 2020