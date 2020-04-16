Steven Gerrard Includes Roy Keane In World XI Team

Steven Gerrard has included Roy Keane in his world XI team

There were two stipulations for Gerrard’s side. He could not include two players who represented the same club or the same country.

So, due to Lionel Messi’s presence, Luis Saurez, Messi’s Barcelona teammate, could not be included in the team compiled by Rangers manager on Sky Sports.

Keane got the nod in centre-midfield. The former Liverpool captain revealed he was a massive fan of the Corkman.

Gerrard played against the former Manchester United captain several times during his career and admitted that he “studied” Keane’s game.

“He was a cert to go in there,” Gerrard said about Keane on the Sky Sports Football Show on Thursday morning.

“He was someone I was a big fan of as I was growing up and I really studied his game. Then I had a lot of battles against him and he was a top player.

“I don’t think you appreciated how good you were until you were up against him. He was fit and strong, a box-to-box midfielder and he had to go in.”

For the rest of Gerrard’s team, Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak starts in goal behind a back-four of Cafu, Vincent Kompany, Kalidou Koulibaly and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Toni Kroos starts alongside Keane. Lionel Messi, Alessandro Del Piero, Kylian Mbappe and Didier Drogba.

You can watch Gerrard select his world XI in the video below.

Here’s Gerrard’s XI in full:

Jan Oblak Cafu Vincent Kompany Kalidou Koulibaly Andy Robertson Toni Kroos Roy Keane Lionel Messi Alessandro Del Piero Didier Drogba Kylian Mbapp

The Rangers manager put together a team following the criteria laid out by Jamie Carragher, his former Liverpool teammate.

Carragher selected the following team:

