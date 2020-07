Steven Gerrard Linked With Managerial Vacancy At Bristol City

Steven Gerrard is reportedly on the shortlist to become Bristol City’s new manager.

The Rangers manager is preparing for his third season in charge at Ibrox, but Bristol have reportedly targetted him to take over

The Championship side are looking for a new manager after sacking Lee Johnson last week. The Robins had been on a run of nine games without a win.

According to reports, Bristol city’s billionaire owner Steve Lansdown has big ambitions for the club and wants to appoint a manager who will guide them into the Premier League.

Bristol’s managerial shortlist is said to include Gerrard, Mick McCarthy, Chris Hughton, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer and Ryan Lowe, the Plymouth Argyle manager.