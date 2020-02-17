Steven Gerrard “Interested” By Possible Premier League Action Against Man City

Steven Gerrard has said he is “really interested” by the news that Manchester City could potentially be punished by the Premier League.

Man City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30m by UEFA last week after it was deemed that they broke Financial Fair Play rules between 2012 and 2016.

The English champions deny the charges and will appeal the punishment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to The Times, the Premier League may follow suit and punish the club. Their rivals in the division will reportedly wait to see the outcome of City’s appeal before deciding whether to call for action to be taken by the Premier League.

In recent days, the legitimacy of the club’s on-field achievements have been called into question, as City profited on the pitch at the expense of other sides in the division.

In 2012, they won the Premier League on goal difference with a stoppage-time goal from Sergio Aguero on the final day of the season to pip Manchester United to the title. City qualified for the Champions League at United’s expense in 2016 by goal difference. As a result, Louis van Gaal was sacked by the Red Devils and replaced with Jose Mourinho.

In 2014, Liverpool launched an unlikely title charge but narrowly missed out to Man City. Should City be stripped of their league title from that season, it would retrospectively be awarded to Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard, who was Liverpool’s captain that season, and dramatically slipped to allow Chelsea striker Demba Ba to score in a decisive game, has been asked about the Premier League potentially taking action against the club.

Understandably, the Rangers manager will be keeping a close eye on proceedings. The former England captain won every trophy bar the Premier League at Liverpool.

“I’m sure they will appeal so we will wait and see what the outcome is. Then we will see whether the Premier League act,” Gerrard told reporters.

“If you look at the severity of the punishment from Uefa, something has gone badly wrong. Until I get the punishment from the Premier League, I won’t comment.

“But I’m really, really interested in it… for obvious reasons.”