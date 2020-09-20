This is the first time this has happened in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur recorded an incredible 5-2 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon. Son Heung-min scored four of the goals for Jose Mourinho’s team, while Harry Kane registered four assists.

The Premier League tie was noteworthy for a few reasons. First, Spurs looked miles off the pace in the first half before turning it around in spectacular fashion. There was also a new record set in the game.

Kane & Son combination.

Kane set-up all four of Son’s goals. It is the first time in Premier League history that one player has assisted all four goals for another player in a game.

It’s safe to say that the record is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

The first time in Premier League history a player has scored four goals with another player assisting all four goals. This is truly bonkers. 🤯 https://t.co/X7Uyc5oVL2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

The game at St Mary’s started brightly for the home side.

Danny Ings gave Southampton the lead and the Saints were in control in the first half. However, Mourinho’s team completely turned the match around.

Son praises Kane.

Kane and Son combined for all four of the South Korean’s goals. The England captain got Tottenham’s fifth goal of the day.

“It’s a big honour to score four goals in the Premier League,” Son said following the game before praising Kane.

They were four amazing assists from this guy, I think he deserved man of the match today. We’ve been working together for five years now and we know what we like.

“We work so hard to have a good relationship on and off the pitch. I hope there are many more to come.”

Kane praises Son.

Kane, meanwhile, said that Spurs prepared for Southampton giving them space to run into.

