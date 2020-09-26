“We have to be thankful Jose isn’t here to measure the goalposts.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t resist a joke at Jose Mourinho’s expense following Manchester United’s dramatic victory over Brighton.

Man United, somehow, beat Graham Potter’s side at the Amex Stadium, but it was far from straightforward or convincing.

Brighton v Man United.

Brighton took the lead in the game through Neil Maupay and hit the woodwork five times. Yet, the Seagulls fell to a 3-2 defeat thanks to an incredible finish to the game.

Maupay was punished for a handball in the Brighton box. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to slot the ball home and give United the three points.

Yet, the decision to award the penalty infuriated the Brigton players, with Fernandes’ goal coming in the tenth minute of added time.

Solskjaer’s reaction.

Solskjaer admitted immediately following the game that his team had been lucky, and praised the ‘character’ of his players.

Solskjær: "They [Brighton] are a difficult team to play against. We don't have the legs and sharpness but we will get there. We have plenty of work ahead." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 26, 2020

“We got away with one,” the United manager said.

“Maybe one point we deserved, we didn’t deserve more. But the character deserved more.”

The Norwegian then made a joke at Mourinho’s expense.

Solskjaer made reference to his predecessor’s comments earlier this week when he complained that the goalposts were too small for Tottenham’s Europa League game.

“First of all we have to be thankful Jose [Mourinho] isn’t here to measure the goalposts, otherwise we’d have been in trouble,” Solskjaer joked.

Drama is following Solskjaer everywhere 😂 The Man Utd boss got a fright during his chat with @TheDesKelly after Brighton gave his team a fight on the pitch. Some pluses, but work to be done for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/Sul9cspWQN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes, who kept his cool to win the game for the Red Devils, also spoke to BT Sport following the match.

He praised Brighton and said that his team can improve after a lacklustre performance.

“It was a difficult game,” the midfielder said.

“We know Brighton are a really good team and in the first half we gave them too much space to play.

“We were not as aggressive as I want. We gave away two goals. I can do much better for the penalty, I need to stop early.

“The point is to score goals, not hit the crossbar or post. It sometimes happens to us as well. We can do much better, especially on the goals we conceded.”

