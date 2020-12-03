Solskjaer explains decision not to substitute Fred in Man United loss to PSG

“Fred has played really well.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that he probably should have substituted midfielder Fred in the team’s 3-1 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer, however, also defended Fred and his decision not to take him off. The Brazilian midfielder was sent off in the 70th minute for a second yellow card and was fortunate not to be given a red card in the first half for an off the ball clash.

Solskjaer defends Fred.

The Man United manager instead said the team’s failure to convert chances cost them the game. Solsjaer also said Fred’s sending off was harsh, but that he was ‘lucky’ to remain on the pitch after the first-half incident.

“Fred has played really well. We spoke about staying calm and on your feet,” Solskjaer said.

“The second yellow card was nowhere near a foul. Ander knows that. Fred shouldn’t put his head towards Paredes [but] I don’t think he touched him. He was a bit lucky to stay on.

Solskjaer: Maybe I should have taken Fred off.

“Fred played really disciplined in the second half and when he makes a tackle like this you can’t really fault the boy,” Solskjaer continued.

“But after the decision, the ref made you maybe look back and say you should have [taken him off].

“The referee made a mistake there but that’s allowed. Fred knows he shouldn’t put his head towards someone even though he doesn’t touch him.”

In his post-match press conference, Solskjaer was asked about the PSG players appearing to target Fred.

“You can’t say Ander tried to provoke him, that’s a bit unfair to Ander,” Solskjer said about Ander Herrera, the PSG midfielder who played for Man United between 2014 and 2019.

“I thought Fred kept his head cool exceptionally well second half. He was unlucky with that decision by the referee.

“You can say in hindsight, to have 11 men, of course, that would have been better, but who’s to say?”

