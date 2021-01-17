“I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

Roy Keane has said that Sheffield United could potentially be regarded as one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

Keane made the comments at half-time of the Blades’ 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

Chis Wilder’s team are bottom of the Premier League, with just five points from 19 games.

Sheffield United won their first game of the season earlier this week – a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

However, they remain on course to finish the campaign with fewer points than Derby County in 2008. The Rams recorded just 11 points that year, the lowest in the league’s history.

Keane has predicted that the Blades could go down in Premier League history as one of the division’s worst-ever teams.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching, really,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I think the one thing I wouldn’t throw at Sheffield United… You always feel with these players that they’re a decent group and they’ll have a go.

“But I can’t believe how bad they have been.

“A goal down after five minutes, a real lack of quality, lack of creativity and you’d think they’d be a bit upbeat after the result the other night.

“But, looking at them today and their points total, this team could go down as one of the worst teams ever in the Premiership.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching. I can’t believe how bad they’ve been.”

