“I can’t believe what I’m watching.”
Roy Keane has said that Sheffield United could potentially be regarded as one of the worst teams in Premier League history.
Keane made the comments at half-time of the Blades’ 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.
Chis Wilder’s team are bottom of the Premier League, with just five points from 19 games.
Sheffield United won their first game of the season earlier this week – a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.
However, they remain on course to finish the campaign with fewer points than Derby County in 2008. The Rams recorded just 11 points that year, the lowest in the league’s history.
Keane has predicted that the Blades could go down in Premier League history as one of the division’s worst-ever teams.
“I can’t believe what I’m watching, really,” Keane said on Sky Sports.
“I think the one thing I wouldn’t throw at Sheffield United… You always feel with these players that they’re a decent group and they’ll have a go.
“But I can’t believe how bad they have been.
“A goal down after five minutes, a real lack of quality, lack of creativity and you’d think they’d be a bit upbeat after the result the other night.
“But, looking at them today and their points total, this team could go down as one of the worst teams ever in the Premiership.
“I can’t believe what I’m watching. I can’t believe how bad they’ve been.”
🗣 "I can't believe what I'm watching, they could go down as one of the worst teams ever to play in the Premier League"
Roy Keane blasts Sheffield United's first half performance 😤 pic.twitter.com/mJd69J3E4A
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021
Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.
Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.
Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.
Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Read More About: Premier League, roy keane, Sheffield United