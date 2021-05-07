Shane Duffy thanks Celtic fans after loan deal is cut short

Duffy’s time at the Scottish club is over.

Shane Duffy and Celtic have mutually agreed to end his loan deal early after the player picked up an injury that will rule him out of the final two games of the season, according to reports.

Duffy has returned to his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion for treatment on the injury and he will play no part in Celtic’s matches against St Johnstone and Hibernian. The Republic of Ireland defender, who thanked Celtic fans and his former teammates for their support, experienced a nightmare season in Scotland.

Shane Duffy at Celtic.

Duffy’s arrival was greeted by excitement from many Celtic supporters. The Ireland defender had lost his place for Premier League team Brighton, but he was expected to excel in Scotland and help the club win their tenth league title in a row. The Derry-native was also a Celtic supporter. He experienced a dream debut for the club when he scored a header against Ross County last September.

However, after starting well, he endured a bitterly disappointing campaign as Celtic meekly surrendered the league title to bitter rivals Rangers. They also failed to qualify for the Champions League and crashed out of the Europa League group stages.

They are currently 23 points behind Steven Gerrard’s team and without a manager.

Shane Duffy’s Celtic nightmare.

Duffy, 29, suffered a poor spell of form as Celtic floundered and manager Neil Lennon came under immense pressure. The Irishman was at fault for several goals and had lost his starting spot by the time Lennon resigned in February.

Off the field, the former Everton defender was subjected to sectarian abuse on social media. He was also taunted about the death of his father, who passed away last year, and became a figure of ridicule for many Celtic fans on social media.

Duffy, who last played for Celtic back in February, lost his starting spot with the Ireland team as a result of his poor club form.

According to The Scottish Sun, the loan move cost Celtic £3m in total – a £2m loan fee and £1m on Duffy’s wages.

The defender, who has earned 42 caps for Ireland, has two years left on his contract with Brigton. Celtic have yet to confirm his exit, but Duffy thanked the club’s supporters on Instragram.

“Grateful for the opportunity to get the chance to play for a club that many dream about doing,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the supporters and the players for helping me through a tough year on and off the field. Not many know what goes on behind the scenes .

“Time to hit restart button and get myself sorted. Celtic football club will always have a place in my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy)

Read next: Liverpool legend John Barnes comes to the defence of Shane Duffy.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton and hove albion, Celtic, Republic of Ireland, shane duffy