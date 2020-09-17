“I was buzzing with his deliveries.”

Shane Duffy is just two games into his Celtic career, but the Irish defender has already found the net twice.

Duffy, who has been the Republic of Ireland’s main goal threat for some time, registered his second goal for the Scottish club on Wednesday night in the 2-1 win over St Mirren. He scored on his debut against Ross County last Saturday.

Duffy, speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s match, praised his teammate Ryan Christie for setting up his goal. He also said that he feels he can score in every game if the good deliveries continue.

Duffy on scoring his second goal for Celtic.

Scotland midfielder Christie recorded two assists in the game and Duffy said he is looking forward to getting on the end of more of his teammate’s deliveries.

“I’ve said it before I can score in every game if the deliveries are right,” the defender said.

“There’s no target just game by game to see how many I can get. Hopefully, it helps the team that’s the most important thing.

“He (Christie) is a real creative player. I was buzzing with his deliveries. He’s a quality player and shows it in training. Excited to keep playing with him and hopefully can put more on my head!”

“We’ve got a top squad here.”

Duffy, who is on loan with Celtic from Brighton & Hove Albion, also said he was delighted with how his Celtic career has started.

“It’s been good. I’ve enjoyed it, and I’m looking to kick on from here,” he said.

“It’s been a good start and the results have been important so that’s the main thing.

“I’m still early in my career here. I’m looking forward to playing as many games as I can. Hopefully more games will make me feel sharper and bond with the team more.

“We’ve got a top squad here and I’m sure there will be a few rotations. We want games and the more games the better for me. It’s something we are looking forward to and the aim is trying to win every game.”

With Christie’s deliveries and Duffy’s aerial threat, the Irish defender looks set to score a lot more goals for Neil Lennon’s side this season.

