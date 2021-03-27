“An embarrassing result.”

Seamus Coleman has described the Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Luxembourg as “embarrassing” and “shocking.”

Ireland lost 1-0 to Luxembourg in Dublin on Saturday night, in one of the worst defeats for the national team in a long time. Gerson Rodrigues got the goal for the away side, as Ireland’s wait for their first win under Stephen Kenny goes on.

Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are now in ruins, just two games into the campaign. Following the game, Ireland captain Coleman blamed the players and apologised to fans watching the match at home.

“A shocking result,” Coleman said when presented with the man of the match award by RTE.

“An embarrassing result… Let’s not hide behind anyone for that one, that’s on us as players, yeah, we should be embarrassed.

“As players, we need to have a good hard look at ourselves. You need people demanding the ball out there. I don’t think we done that enough. Maybe if we’re building up one side, you need people to want it out the other side and I don’t think we heard enough voices.

“Listen, I got to come out here and do an interview, but there are no words for that there. That’s embarrassing. On behalf of everyone at home watching… As players, we take that on the chin, but it’s nowhere near what we wanted.”

“Listen, there’s anger embarrassment, a bit of everything. It’s not good enough.

“There are no words that I can say to you, or to people at home, to make it better, or anything like that.

“As players, we should be disappointed to have Gavin’s debut tainted like that.”

The player of the match accolade has never been more meaningless, but Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is as honest as always. Updates: https://t.co/1S1Bv1dqUc Live now @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #RTESoccer #IRLLUX pic.twitter.com/ItIutuboUA — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 27, 2021

“The only way you can go is keep your head down and go through the storm, as players,” the Ireland captain said.

“You’ve got to be resilient in this game and you’ve got to take what’s coming. But you’ve got to keep going, as professionals, and make sure the younger lads aren’t tainted by that.

“As senior players, you take it on the chin, take the deserved criticism and keep going forward. It’s a tough start for the World Cup campaign, but you’ve got to show some pride in the shirt, and I didn’t think we did that tonight.

“It’s a tough start and not the start we wanted. As players, the only thing we can do is look to respond in some way, but that will take a while to get over, that one, because it’s embarrassing.”

