RTE Television Coverage Of Dublin Derby Cancelled Due To Weather Concerns

RTE’s television coverage of Saturday’s Dublin derby has been cancelled due to weather concerns in the capital.

Bohemians take on Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park on the opening weekend of the new League of Ireland season.

However, at the 11th hour, RTE were forced to cancel their television coverage of the fixture.

The decision was taken on health and safety grounds. Storm Dennis has hit the country and there are high winds in Dublin.

As such, the camera gantry, and the presenting area at Dalymount, has been deemed unsafe.

The match goes ahead and is due to kick off at 2 pm. RTE Radio One will broadcast commentary of the game.

The Dublin derby @bfcdublin v @ShamrockRovers goes ahead but unfortunately due to the high winds from #StormDenis the television coverage of the game has been cancelled as the camera gantry and presentation area was unsafe. Apologies. Full match commentary on @RTERadio1 — Tony O'Donoghue (@Corktod) February 15, 2020

RTE have confirmed the cancellation of the live TV coverage of the Dublin Derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers. The decision was taken on health and safety grounds due to the inclement weather and its affect on the working conditions of broadcast staff.#LOI — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 15, 2020

Bohs versus Rovers was the standout fixture from the opening weekend of the Premier Division season, and the tie picked for television coverage.

However, only those at a soldout Dalymount Park will now get to watch the game, which is set to be played in extremely testing conditions, as wind and rain batters the country.

“I don’t think there’s a better game that you could ask for to kick the season off."https://t.co/XDVGL1PCvZ — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 15, 2020

Ahead of the Dublin derby, Bohs winger Danny Grant dubbed the fixture the “biggest game in Irish football.”

“I don’t think there’s a better game that you could ask for to kick the season off,” Grant told Pundit Arena.

Unfortunately, a television audience will not be able to watch the eagerly-anticipated match between the Dublin rivals.