Roy Keane in the frame to be the new Salford City manager

Roy Keane is in contention to be the new Salford City manager, Pundit Arena understands.

The League Two club are looking for a new manager after Graham Alexander was sacked by the club on Monday morning.

Roy Keane & Salford City.

Salford, who are part-owned by the Class of ’92, are currently fifth in the table, with two wins from their opening five games. Paul Scholes has been named interim manager of the first-team.

Keane has not had a coaching job since leaving Nottingham Forest last summer, where he had been Martin O’Neill’s assistant.

The former Manchester United captain was Republic of Ireland assistant manager between 2013 and 2018.

Roy Keane’s record in management.

Keane’s last job as a manager was with Ipswich Town. He coached the Championship club between April 2009 and January 2011.

The Irishman was manager of Sunderland when the Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League in 2007. He then helped the club retain their status in the top-flight before departing in December 2008.

Keane, who has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports and ITV, has regularly said he wants another opportunity to be a manager. A source has told Pundit Arena that Keane is among those in contention to become the new Salford manager.

The Cork-native, 48, has been a regular at Salford City matches this season. He was in attendance on Saturday when Salford drew 2-2 with Tranmere Rovers, having been leading 2-0.

Salford City & the Class of ’92.

The club are part-owned by the Class of ’92 – Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs & Nicky Butt. Keane played alongside all of them in Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering Manchester United team.

Alexander has been sacked despite Salford going unbeaten so far this season. The team have, however, won just one of their last 10 home matches this year.

Scholes will take charge of the first-team for Saturday’s trip to Port Vale.

The former Man United midfielder was briefly Oldham Athletic manager in 2019, but resigned after 31 days due to differences with the club’s owner.

