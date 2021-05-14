“I know when I was a player, I didn’t want the manager coming on and giving me high fives.”

Roy Keane has defended Sadio Mane after the Liverpool forward refused to shake Jurgen Klopp’s hand following Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Manchester United.

Man United 2-4 Liverpool.

The Reds came from behind to beat their rivals at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino (2) and Mohamed Salah scored the goals for Klopp’s team as they kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Sadio Mane, who has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton in 2016, did not start the match and only came on for the final 15 minutes.

The Senegalese forward was seemingly unhappy to miss out on starting the game and showed his frustration following the full-time whistle. Klopp attempted to shake Mane’s hand, but the former Southampton forward ignored his manager and left the pitch shaking his head.

After the match, Klopp played down any suggestion that there is a personal issue between the pair. The German coach said that he made a “late” decision to drop Mane and that’s why the player was unhappy.

Roy Keane sympathises with Mane after Klopp snub.

In the Sky Sports studio, Graeme Souness said that Mane had been “disrespectful” to his coach and that he should have shaken Klopp’s hand.

Keane said that Mane was “out of order” but he offered some sympathy to the player, and questioned why modern managers go onto the pitch after games and give their players high-fives.

“The player is out of order, obviously, but there’s a new trend now amongst managers – everybody going on the pitch, giving everyone high fives,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I know when I was a player, I didn’t want the manager coming on and giving me high fives. If we’d won the league, maybe, but even then I’d be doubtful.”

Roy Keane: Jurgen Klopp should have backed away from Mane.

Jamie Redknapp asked Keane, “What about a Fergie (Alex Ferguson) cuddle?” To which Keane, “Absolutely not.”

“If he sees the player’s upset, just back away,” Keane continued.

“It’s bad enough your (own) manager (goes onto the pitch at full-time), but now the opposition manager going around and giving everyone high fives.”

