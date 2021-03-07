Share and Enjoy !

Rangers are champions of Scotland again.

Following Rangers‘ 3-0 victory over St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon, Steven Gerrard’s team just needed Celtic to drop points on Sunday to be crowned champions again for the first time since 2011.

Celtic played out a goalless draw with Dundee United and Rangers will now get their hands on the title, Gerrard’s first as a manager.

The Glasgow club have yet to taste defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season and have won the league with six games to spare.

Gerrard, in his third season as manager of the club, has also stopped Celtic’s quest for 10 league titles in a row – albeit he had some help following Celtic’s nightmare campaign. Rangers are 20 points clear of their rivals with six games remaining.

It represents an incredible turnaround for the club following their financial meltdown in 2012, and climb back up the divisions.

However, in the Sky Sports studio, Roy Keane wasn’t prepared to join the celebrations.

Keane was asked by presenter Dave Jones if he had “any words of celebration” for Rangers.

The former Republic of Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder, unsurprisingly, did not. Keane also tipped “great club” Celtic to bounce back next season.

“For Rangers? No,” he said.

“Obviously it’s been a tough year for Celtic but they’ll bounce back next year like all great clubs do.”

🗣"Roy any words of celebration for Rangers?" 🤔 🗣"For Rangers, oh no!" 🤣 A classic Roy Keane reaction to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBColTgjqz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Graeme Souness, however, did offer his congratulations to Gerrard and Rangers. The former Rangers manager said that the title victory ends an “uncomfortable period” of Celtic dominance.

“Delighted for Steven Gerrard and all his team,” Souness said on Sky Sports.

“Celtic have had a period of dominance, which has been, I’ll say, uncomfortable for us Rangers supporters.

“They thoroughly deserve it. They’ve been fantastic all season and I just wish I was in Glasgow right now.”

🗣"They will be hoping the glory days are back, he has done a brilliant job"@Carra23 reacts to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title under his former teammate Steven Gerrard pic.twitter.com/mz6Ef5mqpM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021



